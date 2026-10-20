Russians attacked an energy facility in Kyiv, and the private sector in Kharkiv was under attack. There are victims

Nine people were injured in a Russian attack on the private sector in the Novobavarsky district of Kharkiv.

One of Kyivʼs energy facilities was also hit, causing power outages in Shevchenkivsky, Svyatoshynsky, Solomyansky, and Pechersky districts.

Babel has collected the main information about the consequences of the Russian strikes.

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In Kramatorsk (Donetsk region), the death toll has risen to four. 6 more people were injured in Russian attacks on October 20. DTEK reported that 3 of the dead were employees of the district heating company who were checking the networkʼs readiness for the heating season.

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, two people were killed and seven others were injured. Warehouses and infrastructure were damaged in Dnipro. In total, four districts of the region were hit.

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In the Kherson region, five people were injured, including three children aged 12 and 13. One person was also injured in Bila Krynytsia.

Novoyavorivsk (Lviv region) has implemented water supply schedules after a Russian attack. The city was left without electricity and water supply.

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