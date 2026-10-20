Romaniaʼs parliament approves Luca Niculescuʼs government after months of political crisis

The Romanian parliament has approved a new government led by Luca Niculescu, ending months of political crisis and avoiding early parliamentary elections.

This was reported by the local media Digi24.

280 parliamentarians voted for the new government, 58 against. At least 233 votes were required for approval.

Niculescu is a diplomat and former journalist who previously served as Romaniaʼs interim deputy foreign minister. He was nominated by President Nicos Dan. Niculescu is the fourth candidate for prime minister since the political crisis began.

In the new government, the Social Democratic Party, the largest political force in parliament, will receive 11 ministerial posts, including the Ministry of Defense, which will be headed by Senator Stefan-Radu Oprea. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will be headed by career diplomat Denuc Sebastian Neculescu.

What preceded

The political crisis in Romania escalated in April 2026, when the Social Democrats withdrew from the government coalition. This led to the resignation of the government of Iliye Bolozhan. After that, the president tried several times to form a new government, but previous candidates were unable to secure sufficient parliamentary support.

The approval of the Niculescu government avoided early elections, which, according to political observers, could have strengthened the positions of the far-right Alliance for the Unification of Romanians (AUR) led by Gheorghe Simion.

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