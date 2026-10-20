Bulgaria finds wreckage of drone that hit “Chelsea 3” ship. Country launches investigation

Drone debris was found aboard the “Chelsea 3”, which was attacked on October 13. Bulgarian authorities have launched an investigation.

Novinite writes about this.

The countryʼs authorities will turn to partners if they lack the technical capabilities to conduct an investigation.

The Maltese-flagged cargo ship “Chelsea 3”, en route from Turkey to Moldova, was attacked by three drones 33 kilometers off the Bulgarian city of Byala. Border police rescued 15 crew members (seven Ukrainians and eight Azerbaijanis), five of whom suffered minor injuries.

After that, Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev said that he considered insufficient evidence that ships in the Black Sea (before that, a ship under the flag of Palau was attacked) were attacked by Russian drones. Sofia said that it would examine one of the attacked ships to find possible drone debris.

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