CNN: Ukrainians with temporary protection in the US will be able to remain in the country until a decision is made to extend the status

Ukrainians who have temporary protection in the United States (Temporary Protected Status) will be able to remain in the country until the decision to extend the protection is finally made.

CNN reports this, citing a representative of the US Department of Homeland Security.

TPS was set to expire today, October 19. However, an anonymous official from the US Department of Homeland Security said that decisions regarding citizens of Ukraine and Sudan will be reported “at the appropriate time”. Until then, citizens of both countries will not be deported from the US.

The administration of US President Donald Trump took a similar approach earlier this year to Salvadoran citizens: they were allowed to maintain protection while the authorities prepared a final decision.

TPS is a humanitarian protection program that allows people from countries experiencing war, natural disasters, or humanitarian crises to temporarily live and work in the US. According to federal data, as of March 2025, more than 100 000 Ukrainians and more than 1 790 Sudanese citizens were participating in the program.

The Trump administration has ended TPS for citizens of several countries as part of its policy to restrict immigration, including Haitians and Syrians. Trump officials have stressed that the status is temporary and should not become a permanent solution.

In September, a bipartisan group of US senators urged Homeland Security Secretary Mark Wayne Mullin and Secretary of State Marco Rubio not to revoke protections for Ukrainians, Politico reported.

The senators said that many Ukrainians work in the transportation, healthcare, and construction industries, so terminating their status could lead to increased costs for Americans.

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