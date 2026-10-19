Elon Musk promised SpaceX shares to every child in the US. Before that, Anthropic reported donations to society

Elon Musk reported that next year he will give every American child one share of SpaceX.
The BBC writes about this.
Anthropic previously announced that it would donate 5% of its shares to a foundation that would make donations to public causes. The foundation clarified that the funds would not be used for lobbying or political purposes in the United States or abroad.
Claude, for her part, said she could also donate 2% of the firmʼs shares to the charity if the board of directors approves, all amid concerns about the impact of AI on society and jobs around the world.
- On September 30, Donald Trump met at the White House with the heads of major AI companies — Google, Anthropic, Meta, OpenAI, Nvidia, and Elon Musk’s xAI. They signed an agreement to oversee the safety of AI.
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