The government has updated the “eOselya” program: young people will be able to get a loan at 7%, and the rate will be reduced for the birth of children

The government has updated the terms of the affordable mortgage program "eOselya". Among the innovations are a reduction in the interest rate for the birth of children, adaptation of the programʼs terms in front-line regions, and increased digitalization through "Diia".

This was reported by the governmentʼs press service.

In particular, the government has identified a new target category of citizens — the “youth model” of lending. A graduated base interest rate is being introduced for this category:

the first 3 years of the contract — 7% per annum;

from the 4th to the 10th year — 10% per annum;

starting from the 11th year — 12% per annum.

In addition, for the new category, the base rate is reduced by 2 percentage points for each child born or adopted by the borrower after obtaining the mortgage (with a minimum rate limit of 0.1%).

Also, now the cost and area of housing for the "youth model" can exceed the regulatory parameters by up to 40%, and preferential conditions for purchasing housing (20+ years of operation) apply to the Mykolaiv region.

The government has clarified the status of a property guarantor. From now on, this is a third party who is not a debtor under a secured obligation, but provides his own property or property rights as a pledge or mortgage. Property guarantors can be family members of the candidate or borrower. A separate term has also been added for family members of an internally displaced person (IDP) for whose benefit the property is purchased.

The Cabinet of Ministers has changed the rules for checking the property status of candidates. Now, 36 months after the sale of real estate will be counted from the date of conclusion of the loan agreement, and not from the date of submission of the application. This is to prevent abuse during the loan application process.

In addition, now a program participant who is an IDP is required to enter information about relatives and spouses electronically through "Diia".

What is "eOselya"?

The state program "eOselya" began in October 2022, it gives Ukrainians the opportunity to purchase housing with a minimum down payment of 20% and a loan term of up to 20 years. The rate for military personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine under contract and security forces, teachers, doctors and scientists is 3%, and for combatants, veterans, IDPs and all other Ukrainians without their own housing is 7%.

The program is being implemented by the Ministry of Economy together with the Ministry of Digital Economy and PJSC "Ukrfinzhytlo". The partner banks of "eOselya" are “Oschadbank”, “PrivatBank”, “Ukrgasbank”, “Globus Bank”, “Sky Bank” and “Ukreximbank”.

In September 2025, the state for the first time compensated part of the costs of purchasing housing for a forced migrant within the framework of the "eOselya" program.

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