Poll: About 70% of Ukrainians support freezing the front and joining the EU and NATO as a scenario for ending hostilities

The poll showed that 69% of Ukrainians agree to a freeze on the front, but without legal recognition of the occupied territories as Russian and with movement towards the EU and NATO as a likely scenario for the end of hostilities.

This is evidenced by the data of the KIIS survey.

Regarding the most realistic scenario for the end of the war, 41% of respondents chose the option that Ukraine would retain its statehood and independence, but with forced territorial losses.

Most Ukrainians (62%) are ready to endure war for as long as necessary. Another 4% say a relatively long period — 1 year. 23% of people are ready to endure war for several months or six months.

At the same time, despite the terror with jet drones, 72% of Kyiv residents are ready to endure war for as long as necessary.

The absolute majority of Ukrainians (79%) believe that Ukraine will win the war, while 7% believe that Russia will win. 75% of Ukrainians currently allow negotiations with Russia to end the war.

The survey was conducted from September 12 to 21, 2026, using telephone interviews based on a random sample of mobile numbers in all regions of Ukraine. Ukrainians aged 18 and over participated in it.