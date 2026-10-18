“Dynamo” fired its head coach Ihor Kostyuk. Who will replace him

The head coach of the Kyiv football club “Dynamo” Ihor Kostyuk was dismissed from his position after a defeat in a UPL match.

This is stated in an official statement on the clubʼs website.

This decision was made by the president of the Kyiv club Ihor Surkis, after Dynamo lost to Zhytomyrʼs “Polissia” 1:3 in the 9th round of the Ukrainian Premier League (UPL).

Maciej Kędziorek will be the acting head coach for the upcoming matches. “Dynamo” will play their next match on October 23 against “Kudrivka”.

Ihor Kostyuk is a former midfielder for “Dynamo Kyiv” (two-time champion of Ukraine — in 1996 and 2000) and the Ukrainian national team.

After finishing his playing career, he led the “Dynamo U-19” youth team for many years, and in December 2025 became the head coach of the “Dynamo” first team.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.