Russians attacked Ukraine with 180 drones. There are victims and injured in Zaporizhzhia and Poltava

On the night of October 18, the Russians launched 180 drones and an “Iskander-M” ballistic missile into Ukraine. Air defenses neutralized 152 drones.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The remaining drones and the missile hit 20 locations, with debris falling on 4 more locations. The attack resulted in deaths and injuries in various regions.

In Zaporizhzhia, a woman was killed and two more people were injured, including a child. The impact damaged residential buildings and an educational institution.

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In the Vinnytsia region, the attack has caused the destruction of critical infrastructure, and emergency power outages have begun across the region.

In Poltava, late on the evening of October 17, Russians struck a private residential area in the city. One person was killed and four were injured.

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