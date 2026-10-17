During the day, Russians attacked Sumy and Donetsk regions. There are dead and injured

Throughout the day, the Russian army continued to attack Sumy, Kherson, and Donetsk regions. The shelling resulted in casualties and destruction.

Babel has collected the main information about the consequences of the Russian strikes.

In Kherson, the number of injured people increased to 33 due to the morning strike on the city. Three people were injured in Bilozerka and Novovorontsovka in the Kherson region.

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The Russians launched an airstrike on a house in Sumy, killing one person and injuring two.

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Two people were killed and three others were injured in an airstrike in Slovyansk (Donetsk region), this morning. The strikes damaged and destroyed at least 22 houses.

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