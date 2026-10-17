Russians launch missiles and 332 drones into Ukraine. There is no electricity in Vinnytsia. There are casualties in Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv

On the night of October 17, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with “Iskander-M”/KN-23 ballistic missiles, Kh-22/32 cruise missiles, four “Kalibr” cruise missiles, and 332 drones. Air defenses neutralized four missiles and 289 drones.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

There is no electricity in Vinnytsia due to the Russian attack. Experts are still assessing the extent of the damage, critical infrastructure is operating on backup power. Electric transport will also not operate in Vinnytsia.

An industrial enterprise in Kryvyi Rih was hit. A fire broke out at the scene.

In Kharkiv, 15 people were injured as a result of the evening attacks by the Russian Federation, including three children.

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An enterprise was damaged in the Rivne region, two people were injured.

Also at night, the Russian army struck Zaporizhzhia — residential buildings were damaged there, five people were injured, including a child.

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