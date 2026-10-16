NYT: New White House press secretary Katie Zacharia fired after five days in office

The new White House press secretary Katie Zacharia, who took office five days ago, has been fired.

This is reported by The New York Times, citing sources.

Earlier in the day, President Trump told reporters that he had asked Zacharia to reconsider whether she wanted the position.

This was preceded by the fact that on Tuesday the press secretary gave her first press conference, after which the media wrote that she calls herself a lawyer, although she did not pass the exam to obtain a bar license. The day before, in an interview with Fox News, she was criticized for only allowing reporters to ask three questions at her first press conference.

CNN also noted that Zacharia has previously posted conspiracy theories on social media and repeatedly made unfounded accusations of pedophilia against prominent Democrats.

In addition, after the war in Ukraine began, she posted in support of Vladimir Putin and said that he was fighting a secret network of influential elites.

The previous White House press secretary was Karoline Leavitt. She left the position after giving birth to her second child.

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