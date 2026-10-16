Slovakia and Hungary will not participate in new financing for Ukraine

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said that Slovakia and Hungary will not join the new financing mechanism for Ukraine, but will not prevent other EU countries that want to provide money to Kyiv.

The Slovak Prime Minister told reporters about this following the EU summit in Brussels, reports a Babel correspondent.

According to Fico, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky asked for another €70 billion for 2027 at the meeting. According to the Slovak Prime Minister, most of these funds should go to weapons, and the rest to finance the work of the Ukrainian state.

Fico recalled that Slovakia, Hungary, and the Czech Republic did not participate in the previous mechanism, when Ukraine was provided with a loan of €90 billion.

"If they want to provide Ukraine with a loan, they can do so. But at least two countries will not participate in this financial mechanism," Fico said, referring to Slovakia and Hungary.

At the same time, Fico said that Slovakia is demonstrating solidarity in other ways. According to him, a joint meeting of the governments of Ukraine and Slovakia is scheduled for November 5. Fico hopes that the Ukrainian side will confirm this date.

The meeting is planned to discuss schools for children, roads, energy system connections, additional cross-border connections, and other similar projects.

The Slovak Prime Minister also stated that, in his assessment, the leaders did not focus on peace negotiations during the summit.

"The word ʼpeaceʼ was not uttered today," he said.

Fico separately added that he does not support either Ukraine or Russia in the war and advocates peace negotiations. He said that he will not participate in mechanisms that, in his opinion, contribute to the continuation of the war. But at the same time, he will not make concessions in favor of Russia.

"Please donʼt ask me to support the war," he declared.