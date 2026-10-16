Medicines, donor organs, and blood samples will be delivered by drones. The government has launched a pilot project

The government has decided to launch a pilot project on the use of drones for medical logistics.

This was reported by the Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky.

The first to join will be the Heart Institute of the Ministry of Health. It already has three special drones that can travel up to 700 kilometers and land on hospital grounds.

Drones are planned to deliver medicines, medical products, blood samples for tests, and donor organs. This should reduce transportation times, especially from remote areas.

Drone flights will be coordinated with the military. Drones will have a special status and will be identified in the air. They will also be given rules for operation during an air alert, including the possibility of landing on a reserve site.

The project is being implemented by the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Digital Affairs. In the future, they plan to create a Ukrainian civil drone flight management system (UTM) on its basis and determine the rules for their safe use.

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