Zelensky and Magyar met officially for the first time in Brussels (UPD)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar met officially for the first time in Brussels on the sidelines of the European Union summit.

This is reported by a correspondent of Babel.

The meeting was held without journalists and delegations. Later, Magyar published a joint photo with Zelensky and spoke about their results.

According to him, the parties discussed how to restore trust between Ukraine and Hungary, protect the rights of the Hungarian minority in Transcarpathia, and improve political and economic relations between the countries.

Peter Magyar / Facebook

Magyar welcomed the political agreement between Ukraine and Hungary, which should strengthen the rights of the Hungarian minority in Transcarpathia. According to him, the first step towards restoring trust was the Verkhovna Radaʼs adoption of the law on education of national minorities, and Ukraine immediately began to implement it.

According to Magyar, he and Zelensky agreed to establish political and economic relations on new principles and to continue to pay special attention to ensuring that national minorities in both countries have better living conditions.

The Hungarian Prime Minister separately added that he expressed full solidarity with Zelensky over Russian aggression against Ukraine and assured that Hungary was ready to provide diplomatic assistance to achieve a ceasefire and lasting peace as soon as possible.

UPD: President Zelenskyy called the meeting with Magyar "very good" at a briefing.

"We talked about a lot. About relations, economics, logistics," he said.

Volodymyr Zelensky also confirmed that he is not against going to Budapest for a meeting. The day before, the Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Ihor Zhovkva told Euronews that Zelensky received an invitation to visit Budapest on October 23 to take part in events marking the 70th anniversary of the Hungarian Revolution of 1956.

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