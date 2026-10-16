In Transcarpathia, a priest of the UOC MP shot passers-by on the street. Three people died

In the village of Vyshkovo in Transcarpathia, a priest of the UOC MP opened fire in the middle of the street, killing three people. The man was declared a suspect.

This was reported by the National Police and the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office (PGO).

According to law enforcement, on October 15, at around 4:00 PM, a man was walking down the street and shooting at passersby with a shotgun. Two men, ages 62 and 64, died on the spot, and an 84-year-old woman later died in the hospital. Two more men were hospitalized with gunshot wounds.

A 45-year-old priest was detained. According to preliminary data, he first entered the yard of a local resident with a gun and shot the owner and his wife several times. After that, he went outside and opened fire on passers-by. Among the possible motives, the investigation is examining a domestic conflict.

At home and in the church where the priest served, law enforcement officers seized a rifle, a pistol with ammunition, and a package, presumably containing cannabis.

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The man was reported on suspicion of the intentional murder of three people and the attempted murder of two more for hooligan motives.

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