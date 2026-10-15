A street was blocked in Warsaw. Police and firefighters were called due to a “suspicious” substance near the Sejm. It turned out to be oil

In Warsaw, a suspicious spill near the Sejm caused a street to be blocked and the police and firefighters to be called, but it turned out to be ordinary cooking oil.

Polsat News writes about this.

According to Polish media, the incident occurred in front of the Sejm building. Law enforcement officers received a call that "six people, who were probably activists, had spilled a substance of unknown origin".

Seven fire brigades and a specialized chemical service unit arrived at the scene. They found that the activists had spilled ordinary vegetable oil. Those involved could face punishment for polluting the area. The Deputy Minister Jakub Pacyniak noted that the police are continuing to investigate the incident.

The incident occurred in front of the monument to the Home Army and the Polish Underground State.

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