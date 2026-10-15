The United Kingdom will provide Ukraine with additional long-range “Storm Shadow” missiles for strikes on Russian territory.

Bloomberg reports this, citing sources.

This issue was discussed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and British Prime Minister Andy Burnham. The number of missiles was not reported. The journalistsʼ interlocutors say that Britain considers Ukraineʼs strikes on Russian targets, from where civilians and infrastructure are being attacked, to be defensive.

London has been supplying Kyiv with “Storm Shadow” cruise missiles since 2023, but initially they could only be used on Ukrainian territory. At the end of 2024, the Ukrainian military first used them to strike military targets on Russian territory.

The British government declined to comment, the journalists added.

The “Storm Shadow”/SCALP EG long-range air-to-ground missile is a joint development of France and the United Kingdom. It is designed to destroy fortified ground-based stationary targets. The missile can penetrate the defenses of powerful air defense systems, has a warhead weighing 450 kilograms and is capable of flying over 560 kilometers.

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