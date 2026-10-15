The government has determined how schoolchildren will study during prolonged air raids

The Cabinet of Ministers has determined how schoolchildren will study during prolonged air raids.

This was reported by the Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky.

Schools will independently choose the format of teaching, taking into account the security situation and shelter options. Lessons can be held in shelters, classrooms, or a combination of in-person and distance learning.

If the shelter is too small for all classes, priority will be given to mathematics, science, languages and literature, civics and history. Other subjects can be studied remotely if necessary.

Shelters should be adapted for long-term stays of children: with study spaces, lighting, backup power, internet, and proper sanitation.

Communities should help schools adapt learning, including considering alternative shelters. Parents should be aware of the schedule and format of classes in advance.

The Ministry of Education will review the implementation of the decision on a monthly basis. During an air raid alert, sheltering in place remains mandatory.

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