FT: European leaders will ask Zelensky to tone down public criticism of Trump

European Union leaders plan to call on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to tone down his public criticism of the US President Donald Trump.

This is reported by the Financial Times (FT), citing sources.

According to journalists, EU leaders believe that Zelenskyʼs harsh remarks against Trump could further damage the tense relations between Washington and Kyiv. The EU leadersʼ summit is scheduled to take place in Brussels on October 16.

As one of the journalistsʼ interlocutors clarified, what Zelensky says may be true, but "not everything needs to be voiced".

What preceded

The situation between Ukraine and the United States escalated after Donald Trump reported on October 9 that he had reached an agreement with Vladimir Putin to supply Russian diesel to the American and global markets. Zelensky called these agreements “a weak decision by strong partners”.

In an interview with journalist Piers Morgan, the Ukrainian president said that Ukraine feels betrayed by the loss of such a powerful partner as the United States. He said that Trumpʼs advisers are wrong and someone is pushing him in the wrong direction.

The media wrote that Trump is also angry about Ukraineʼs attacks on Russian refineries and may stop sharing intelligence. In addition, the US president said that Ukraine needs to hold elections — to change the president. Zelensky responded that he is ready for elections provided that Russia agrees to a 60-day ceasefire. He argued that the elections are the decision of the people of Ukraine.

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