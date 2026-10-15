“Politics for all four corners of the world.” Slovak Prime Minister Fico reported negotiations with Ukraine and Russia

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said that he will travel to Lviv in November for talks with the Ukrainian side, and will also resume economic negotiations with Russia.

He stated this at the parliamentary committee on European affairs, SME reports.

According to the Prime Minister, the Slovak government pursues a "policy for all four corners of the world". Therefore, on November 5 in Lviv, representatives of Slovakia and Ukraine will discuss humanitarian aid, the restoration of border checkpoints, and the opening of a school for Ukrainian children in Bratislava.

And on November 25, Slovakia will hold a joint meeting of the economic commission with the Russian Federation.

"That there are no surprises," Fico reported the meeting.

He did not provide any additional details about the upcoming talks between the Slovak and Russian sides. However, Slovak Foreign Minister Juraj Blanar said back in August that he had held a preparatory online meeting with Russian Science Minister Valery Falkov, who is on the EU sanctions list.

In May 2025, Fico agreed to resume the work of the intergovernmental commission with Putin in Moscow. It last met in November 2021, and its work was suspended after the start of the full-scale invasion. The decision to resume cooperation with Russia was criticized by the Slovak opposition.