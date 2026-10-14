Two sisters and teenagers returned to Ukraine from temporarily occupied territory

A 19-year-old girl, her older sister, and two teenagers were returned to Ukraine from the temporarily occupied territory.

This was reported by the press service of the “Bring Kids Back UA” initiative.

The sisters lived under occupation for three and a half years and decided to move for a long time. In Ukraine, they were helped to plan a safe route, and now they are safe. Adaptation awaits them.

In addition, two teenagers from Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions were returned to Ukraine. One of them was not allowed to cross the humanitarian corridor due to the lack of a Ukrainian passport.

However, she returned to Minsk, where she was able to obtain a certificate to return to Ukraine. The girls are now in Ukrainian-controlled territory and are restoring their documents.