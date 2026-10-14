Ukraine bans two Russian media services with films

The National Council for Television and Radio Broadcasting has added two movie sites — “Tas-ix.media” and “Kinohype” — to the list of services of the aggressor state.

This was reported by the press service of the National Council for Television and Radio Broadcasting.

Now, Internet providers and mobile operators in Ukraine are required to block access to these sites.

During monitoring, the National Council found out that these sites have a Russian interface and broadcast programs involving people who pose a threat to national security. These sites also show films banned in Ukraine.

Currently, 80 websites in Ukraine are included in the list of services of the aggressor state.

Yesterday, October 13, YouTube blocked or removed another 39 channels in Ukraine that were spreading Russian propaganda. These included channels of Russian artists who support the war against Ukraine and the Putin regime, as well as channels of the animated series “Masha and the Bear” in various languages.

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