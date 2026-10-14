The European Union has allocated €2.86 billion to Ukraine, which will be used for drones, missiles and air defense systems

The European Union has allocated €2.86 billion to Ukraine for defense needs as part of the €90 billion EU loan. The funds will be used, in particular, for the purchase of drones, missiles, air defense systems, and ammunition.

This was reported on the European Commission website.

According to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, these funds will help cover Ukraineʼs most urgent defense needs. The President emphasized the EUʼs continued support for Ukraine.

Further payments for defense needs are planned for the coming weeks, the European Commission said.

€90 billion loan from the EU

In December 2025, EU leaders approved a decision to provide Ukraine with a €90 billion loan in 2026-2027. On February 11, the European Parliament supported this decision.

The loan for 2026-2027 provides for €60 billion for defense and €30 billion for budget support. In total, in 2026, it is planned to allocate €28.3 billion to support Ukraineʼs defense-industrial potential, and €16.7 billion to support the budget.

The loan will be repaid with proceeds from frozen Russian assets in European banks.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.