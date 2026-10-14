Britain to accelerate transfer of LMM interceptor missiles to Ukraine, which can shoot down Russian jet drones

The United Kingdom will accelerate the transfer of Lightweight Multirole Missile (LMM) to Ukraine, which — in particular — can shoot down jet drones.

This was reported on the British government website.

The government website says the announcement will be made on October 14 during Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyʼs visit to London, where he is also scheduled to meet with British Prime Minister Andy Burnham.

In total, the UK has committed to supplying Ukraine with more than 5 000 LMM missiles over the next four years. London will also accelerate the delivery of missiles worth £10 million (approximately $13.26 million) as part of a £45 million military aid package to be announced on October 14. This should help meet Ukraineʼs most urgent needs this winter.

In May 2025, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported that the LMM missiles would be transferred as part of the “LMM-RapidRanger” project to strengthen Ukraineʼs air defense. The agreements were reached during a meeting of world leaders in London on March 2, 2025.

“LMMs” are high-precision interceptor missiles that destroy “Shahed” drones. They have already proven their effectiveness in combat in Ukraine during 2022-2024.

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