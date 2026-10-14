The MP Oleksiy Honcharenko was officially expelled from the “European Solidarity” faction.

This was reported during the meeting by the First Vice Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Oleksandr Kornienko.

The MP himself also wrote about this in his telegram and thanked his colleagues for 12 years of work. Now he has become a non-partisan MP.

The decision to expel Honcharenko from the faction was announced by the “European Solidarity” faction on October 5. At that time, its members noted that the reason was “ideological differences”. This refers specifically to the public statements of the MP about the end of the war and the future security architecture of Ukraine.

Before that, Honcharenko published a column entitled “Honcharenko’s Peace Plan: How to Stop the War Step by Step.” His theses caused criticism on social networks.

In particular, the MP proposed sending a signal to Russia about Ukraine’s readiness to talk about neutrality towards NATO. Other concessions, according to him, should concern language and faith.

Honcharenko also proposed to gradually negotiate with the Russian Federation to stop strikes on infrastructure, gradually narrow the fighting to the Donetsk region, and stop at the current front line without its legal recognition.

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