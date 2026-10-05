The MP Oleksiy Honcharenko was expelled from the “European Solidarity” faction

MP Oleksiy Honcharenko was expelled from the “European Solidarity” faction due to "ideological differences".

This is stated in a joint statement published on Telegram.

The post indicated that the reason was the public statements of the MP about the end of the war and the future security architecture of Ukraine.

Earlier, Honcharenko published a column entitled “Honcharenko’s Peace Plan: How to Stop the War Step by Step”. His theses caused criticism on social networks. In particular, the MP proposed sending a signal to Russia about Ukraine’s readiness to talk about neutrality towards NATO. Other concessions, according to him, should concern language and faith.

Honcharenko also proposed to gradually negotiate with the Russian Federation to stop strikes on infrastructure, gradually narrow the fighting to the Donetsk region, and stop at the current front line without its legal recognition.