Ukraine elected to the UN Human Rights Council for two years

Ukraine has been elected to the UN Human Rights Council for 2027-2029. This will be the countryʼs fifth term as a member of the international body.

This was reported by the Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha.

The Permanent Mission of Ukraine to the UN reported that 162 votes were cast for the country. Delegations from Brazil, Ghana, the Dominican Republic, Zambia, Ireland, Jordan, Kuwait, the Republic of Moldova, Nepal, Nigeria, Germany, Uruguay and Japan were also elected to the UN Human Rights Council.

According to Sybiha, for Ukraine as a member of the Council, the priority will be the protection of prisoners of war, illegally detained civilians, as well as the return of deported and forcibly displaced Ukrainian children.

Ukraine has already been elected to the UN Human Rights Council four times (in 2006–2008, 2008–2011, 2018–2020, and 2021–2023). In general, membership in this international body lasts for three years. After that, countries are re-elected for a new term.

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