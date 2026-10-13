Ukraine will become part of the EUʼs Common Agricultural Policy in a special format

Ukraine and the European Union will discuss special conditions for Ukrainian agriculture after accession to the EU. Special mechanisms should help reconcile the interests of both sides: to protect European farmers while preserving opportunities for the development of Ukrainian agriculture and export of products.

This was stated by European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos at a press conference following the results of the intergovernmental conference "Ukraine — EU", a Babel correspondent reports.

According to Kos, specific conditions will be determined by EU member states in negotiations with Ukraine within Cluster 5. She emphasized that the EU seeks to protect its farmers and at the same time help Ukraine maintain traditional sales markets, as well as expand exports to Africa, Asia, and the Middle East.

Ukraine is ready to seek a compromise with the European Union on this issue, said Vsevolod Chentsov, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine. According to him, the parties plan to focus on negotiations on Clusters 4 and 5 in order to open the remaining ones by the end of the year.

"We are working on Clusters 4 and 5 to make the appropriate decisions by the end of the year. Therefore, in the coming days we will certainly focus on this issue," Chentsov said.

He noted that the scale of Ukrainian agriculture and the countryʼs production capabilities are well known. In his opinion, a compromise is possible if both sides are willing to seek it.

Among the possible solutions, the Deputy Prime Minister mentioned transitional periods and other mechanisms that would help reconcile the interests of Ukraine and the EU. At the same time, he emphasized that such agreements should not create restrictions for Ukraine as a future full member of the European Union.

"We do not want to start with restrictions for Ukraine as a full member of the EU in the future. We do not like this idea. We are ready for discussion, but we must act carefully and adhere to the current rules of the European Union, according to which all member states are equal," the Deputy Prime Minister emphasized.