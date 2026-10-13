The International Tennis Federation did not support the lifting of sanctions against Russia and Belarus

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) did not support the lifting of sanctions against Russia and Belarus in this sport in todayʼs vote in Kazakhstan.
This was reported by the Tennis Federation of Ukraine.
The General Assembly of the International Tennis Federation voted to restore the participation of the Russian and Belarusian national teams in international competitions. The members of the General Assembly also considered the possibility of renewing the membership rights of the tennis federations of the Russian Federation and Belarus.
However, none of the proposed resolutions were supported in the vote. Thus, the current rules will continue to apply — the national teams of the Russian Federation and Belarus will not be allowed to participate in international team competitions under the auspices of the International Tennis Federation. The national federations of these countries will also not restore their membership rights.
- On July 7, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) recommended lifting all restrictions on Russian athletes and temporarily reinstated the Russian Olympic Committee. Russian athletes were banned from international competition following the start of Russiaʼs full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.
- Then, on July 14, nine EU countries asked European Commissioner for Sport Glenn Micallef to exclude IOC and international federations that allow Russians and Belarusians to compete internationally from EU funding programs. Despite this, IOC did not change its position.
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