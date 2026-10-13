The International Tennis Federation did not support the lifting of sanctions against Russia and Belarus

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) did not support the lifting of sanctions against Russia and Belarus in this sport in todayʼs vote in Kazakhstan.

This was reported by the Tennis Federation of Ukraine.

The General Assembly of the International Tennis Federation voted to restore the participation of the Russian and Belarusian national teams in international competitions. The members of the General Assembly also considered the possibility of renewing the membership rights of the tennis federations of the Russian Federation and Belarus.

However, none of the proposed resolutions were supported in the vote. Thus, the current rules will continue to apply — the national teams of the Russian Federation and Belarus will not be allowed to participate in international team competitions under the auspices of the International Tennis Federation. The national federations of these countries will also not restore their membership rights.