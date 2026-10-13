North Korea showed off a missile that could supposedly reach the US. This happened after Trumpʼs statements about his possible meeting with Kim Jong Un

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has visited the countryʼs new defense industry museum, which features an intercontinental ballistic missile capable of reaching the United States. The information comes amid talk of a possible meeting between US President Donald Trump and the North Korean leader.

Reuters writes about this.

According to photos published by the state news agency KCNA, the museum showcased weapons developed during Kim Jong-unʼs leadership, including drones and the Hwasong-20 intercontinental ballistic missile.

Shin Jong-woo, secretary-general of the Korea Defense and Security Forum, said that the display in front of the Hwasong-20 launcher featured a missile with multiple warheads and a map showing that it could reach the Middle East, Australia and South America. According to the state news agency KCNA, the missile is capable of reaching the United States.

The DPRK also announced that on October 12, it tested a tactical ballistic missile with an upgraded component. However, it is not known which component was upgraded. According to KCNA, this improvement should increase the effectiveness of all offensive weapons systems.

Trump said earlier that he could meet with the North Korean leader during a planned trip to Asia. He said the meeting would be exciting and added that he has a good relationship with Kim Jong-un.