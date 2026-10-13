A24 has released an encyclopedia of cats from cinema. It features over a thousand furry actors

American film company A24 has released "The Encyclopedia of Movie Cats", dedicated to cats that have appeared in famous films.

This is stated on the website of the online store A24.

The 420-page book includes over a thousand cats and more than 1,900 film stills that illustrate articles about animals.

The characters are arranged alphabetically, from Abby Barnesʼ cat from the 1996 romantic comedy “The Truth About Cats & Dogs” to the kitten from the 1972 short film “Zip-Tone-Cat-Tune”.

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The encyclopedia includes both famous movie cats — such as Jones from the “Alien” franchise, Puss in Boots, Holly Golightlyʼs ginger cat from “Breakfast at Tiffanyʼs”, and Mr. Bigglesworth from “Austin Powers”, as well as nameless cats who only appeared briefly in the frame.

Separately, the authors talk about real cat actors who have their own filmographies.

The book also includes essays on typical cat images in film. For example, cats that portend trouble, companions of lonely characters, or animals that can talk.

The encyclopedia is published in hardcover and costs $50 in the A24 online store.

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