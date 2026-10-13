Russians hit an educational institution in Rivne. 20 people were injured

On the morning of October 13, a Russian drone hit an educational institution building in the center of Rivne.

This was reported by the head of the Rivne Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Koval.

The attack injured 20 people. One person is in serious condition, three are in moderate condition.

The second floor and part of the facade of the educational building were damaged. The fire has been contained, and all relevant services are working on the scene.

Also in the city, parked cars, a coffee shop, and nearby buildings were damaged.