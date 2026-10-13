400 000 banknotes of the UAH 2000 have already been put into circulation in Ukraine

In Ukraine, 400 000 banknotes of the UAH 2000 (worth a total of UAH 700 million) were put into circulation on September 4. However, such banknotes account for only 0.01% of the total amount of cash in circulation.

This was reported by the National Bank (NBU).

As of October 1, 2026, the total amount of cash in circulation in Ukraine was UAH 973 billion. This is UAH 46.7 billion, or 5%, more than at the beginning of the year.

There are 2.6 billion banknotes in circulation worth UAH 962.5 billion and 15.4 billion coins worth UAH 10.4 billion.

The 500 UAH banknotes are the most in circulation, accounting for 25.3% of the total. On average, there are 64 banknotes and 199 coins per inhabitant of Ukraine.

The National Bank explains that in the first quarter of the year, cash in circulation decreased, and in the second and third quarters, demand for it increased. This is a seasonal trend that repeats itself almost every year.

An additional factor in the third quarter was the intensification of Russian attacks on critical infrastructure, including energy, logistics, food, and telecommunications.

At the same time, the volume of cash in circulation increased by 5% in the first nine months of 2026. Over the same period last year, the growth was 8.2%.

The largest increase in quantity since the beginning of the year was in banknotes with a denomination of UAH 1000 and coins with a denomination of UAH 10 — by 12.1% and 19.1%, respectively.

The gradual withdrawal of 10-kopeck coins is also underway. Over the year, 7.8 million such coins were removed from circulation. However, demand for 50-kopeck coins remains stable.

UAH 2000 banknotes were introduced into circulation on September 4. They depict poet and dissident Vasyl Stus.

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