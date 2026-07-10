A UAH 2000 banknote will appear in Ukraine — it will feature Vasyl Stus

A UAH 2000 banknote will appear in Ukraine — it will feature poet and dissident Vasyl Stus.

The new banknote was presented at a briefing by NBU, according to Suspilne and Economic Truth.

The back of the banknote will depict the building of the Philological Faculty of Donetsk National University, where the poet studied.

The banknote will be put into circulation on September 4, 2026 — the day of Vasyl Stusʼs death.

The National Bank explained that the appearance of the UAH 2000 banknote will reduce costs for logistics and cash circulation, as well as optimize the transportation of banknotes.

According to the NBUʼs calculations, replacing UAH 1000 banknotes with UAH 2000 banknotes will reduce logistics costs by half. Compared to transporting UAH 500 banknotes, costs can be reduced by a factor of four, and UAH 200 banknotes by a factor of ten.

The previous largest banknote in terms of denomination, UAH 1000, was introduced by the NBU in 2019.

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