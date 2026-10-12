In France, hackers broke into refrigerators in 400 supermarkets and heated them to +50 °C. Damages are estimated at millions of euros

On the night of October 12, hackers attacked the refrigerator control systems of at least 400 supermarkets in France, heating them to +50 °C for six hours. As a result, food spoiled and fires broke out in some places.

BFMTV and Reuters write about this.

The company “Les Mousquetaires”, which owns the “Intermarché” and “Netto” chains, was the worst hit. The attack affected about 300 stores. To avoid health risks to customers, all products from the refrigerators were disposed of.

Refrigerators in about 100 “Carrefour” and “Cooperative U” supermarkets were also affected. The “Cooperative U” CEO Dominique Schelscher called the attack “unprecedented” and “extremely serious”.

According to BFMTV, the damage from this attack across France could reach several million euros.

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French Prime Minister Sebastien Le Corneille has ordered the National Cybersecurity Agency to investigate the incident. French experts discovered a vulnerability in software from Danish company “Danfoss”, which is used to control refrigeration systems.

“Danfoss” confirmed that they were aware of the incidents in France and clarified that the affected systems were running outdated firmware.

France is coordinating the investigation with European partners, as the incident could have affected other countries.

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