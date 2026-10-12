The prosecutorʼs office sued KCSA and the City Council over the lack of mobile shelters in Kyiv. They were accused of inaction

The prosecutorʼs office has appealed to the court because the Kyiv city government has not installed mobile shelters in the capital. They are asking the court to recognize the inaction of the Kyiv City Council and the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA) as unlawful.

This is stated in a statement from the Kyiv City Prosecutorʼs Office.

The prosecutorʼs office also requests that such shelters be installed near public transport stops, in parks, squares, etc. The prosecutorʼs office clarified that the current legislation places the obligation on local governments and local executive authorities to create and maintain protective structures and shelters in proper condition.

The prosecutorʼs office notes that there are currently not enough shelters in Kyiv. Therefore, in the prosecutorʼs officeʼs opinion, the city authorities must urgently take measures to solve this problem.

On October 5, Slidstvo.Info was informed by the Kyiv City State Administration that Kyiv needs 7 894 regular and 620 mobile shelters. By the end of the year, they plan to purchase only 14 mobile shelters.

On September 11, Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said that 40-50 mobile shelters would appear in the capital within a month. Currently, there are only four mobile shelters in Kyiv. They were placed by private organizations.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.