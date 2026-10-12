In the US, senators from both parties are demanding that Trump revoke the permit for the import of Russian diesel

Seven US senators from the Republican and Democratic parties are demanding that the Administration of President Donald Trump revoke the permit to import Russian diesel fuel.

This is stated in their joint statement.

The senators recalled that in 2022, Congress directly banned the import of Russian energy resources so that American money would not finance the Russian Federationʼs war against Ukraine.

"Congress has clearly defined: the United States should not import oil from Russia until it stops its aggression against Ukraine and threatening our NATO allies," the politicians emphasize.

They noted that Trumpʼs decision to allow imports of Russian diesel fuel into the United States directly violates this law. In addition, the presidential administration did not consult with Congress or provide any justification for its decision, although the law requires it.

“The United States should not provide Putin with a financial lifeline while Russia continues to kill Ukrainian civilians. The administration must change course immediately,” the senators concluded.

What preceded

On October 9, Donald Trump reported that he had reached an agreement with Vladimir Putin to supply Russian diesel fuel to the American and world markets.

According to him, Russia will initially supply 300 000 tons of fuel, in November — another 500 000 tons, then — another million tons. Later, Russia will supply another three million tons of fuel.

At the time of the announcement, a Ukrainian negotiating team was in the United States to discuss ending the war. President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the Ukrainian negotiating team was being “used as a cover” and that Trump’s statement was not honest and cooperative.

Axios, citing sources, wrote that Trump allowed Russia to supply diesel fuel because Volodymyr Zelensky refused to stop strikes on refineries in Russia.

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