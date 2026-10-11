Zelensky implemented the NSDC decision on sanctions against Russian missile manufacturers

On October 11, President Volodymyr Zelensky signed decrees putting into effect the NSDC decisions on new sanctions against Russian missile manufacturers and financial intermediaries.

This was reported by the Office of the President (OP).

The first sanctions list includes 70 Russian citizens involved in the production of “Iskander-M” and “Zircon” ballistic missiles. Among them are employees of defense-industrial complex and chemical industry enterprises that ensure the production of missiles.

In particular, the sanctions apply to employees of the “Votkinsky Plant”, the enterprises “Radar MMS”, “Granit-Electron”, “Aviatec”, “Salyut”, “Strela”, “Avangard”, as well as a number of chemical plants and research institutes.

The second sanctions list covers 28 people and 27 companies that help Russia circumvent financial restrictions. These include crypto exchange operators, cryptocurrency exchange services, as well as their managers and owners.

Separate sanctions were imposed against managers and owners of companies associated with the shadow banking network A7, which, according to the Office of the President, offers tools to circumvent sanctions.

The third sanctions list includes 10 people and 21 companies, as well as two ships. According to the Office of the President, they act in the interests of Russia in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. Among them are collaborators and enterprises.