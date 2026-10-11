Khmara: Ukraine needs special units to search for and destroy Russian drone crews

It is necessary to create specialized units that will systematically search for and destroy Russian UAV crews and the ground infrastructure for their operation.

This was stated by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Yevheniy Khmara during a press conference.

Khmara also noted that the number of large-caliber turrets used against drones is already measured in the hundreds. Ukraine is also working on systems with increased range and the purchase of anti-aircraft systems and missiles for them.

The minister said that in September and early October, the Defense Forces attacked eight installations that the Russians were using for ballistic strikes — three were destroyed and five more were damaged.

According to Khmara, such strikes have already forced the Russians to cancel or change planned attacks.

Khmara said that Ukraine is developing the production of jet engines. The need for one of their types in 2027 may reach approximately 10 thousand units per month. At the same time, the Ministry of Defense is working on arms exports. Part of the income from future arms exports is planned to be directed to the needs of the Defense Forces.

Khmara also reported that the Defense Ministry plans to increase the number of middle strike weapons and transfer them to the corps level. They will be used to strike Russian drone crews, control points, logistics, and air defense assets, including radar stations and electronic warfare systems.

Another area is the production of jet engines for interceptor drones, long-range unmanned aerial vehicles, and cruise missiles. According to Khmara, there are approximately 20 manufacturers in Ukraine in three main categories.