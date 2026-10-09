The Russians hit Rivne, Dnipropetrovsk and Kherson regions. There are casualties

The Russian army struck the Rivne, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kherson regions during the day and evening of October 9. There were casualties as a result of the attacks.
Babel has collected the main information about the consequences of the attacks in various settlements in Ukraine.
A family — two women, a man, and four children — was injured in a Russian attack in the Rivne region. The attack damaged the house where they lived.
The Russian army also struck in the Dnipropetrovsk region. One person was killed. The strikes damaged houses. The warehouses of a logistics company also caught fire.
A woman was injured in Novovorontsovka (Kherson region).
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