Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania called on the EU to ban the transit of Russian grain

The Prime Ministers of Estonia and Latvia, Kristen Michal and Andris Kullbergs, as well as the President of Lithuania, Gitanas Nauseda, called on the European Union to ban the transit of Russian grain through EU territory.

This was reported by Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal.

The leaders of the three countries sent a corresponding letter to the President of the European Council, Antonio Costa, and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

In the letter, they stressed that Russia is attacking Ukrainian ports, cargo ships, railways and other important trade routes in an attempt to weaken Ukraineʼs economy. At the same time, Moscow is looking for new ways to export its own grain, including through the Baltic Sea.

"Russia is attacking Ukrainian ports and blocking Ukrainian grain from entering world markets, while at the same time trying to make money by transporting its own grain through the EU. Our infrastructure should not help Russia finance a war," the Estonian Prime Minister said.

According to him, the European Union should increase pressure on Russia and help Ukraine bring its products to world markets.

The leaders of the Baltic countries also called for preventing the export of grain stolen from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine through the EU.

Instead, to support Ukrainian trade, they propose strengthening the "Solidarity Routes" — transport routes between Ukraine and the European Union that help Ukrainian goods reach international markets.

Kristen Michal plans to raise the issue of banning the transit of Russian grain at the next meeting of the European Council.