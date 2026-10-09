Kyiv is building a backup heat and water infrastructure — what has already been done

The infrastructure for a backup heating system is being built in Kyiv. All projects are scheduled to be completed by the end of this year.

This was reported by the Deputy Head of the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA) Petro Panteleyev at a briefing on October 9.

According to him, the capital is implementing a plan to build 13 facilities, the capacity of which will be approximately 1 600 MW.

"These are quite complex technological projects for the construction of new heat supply sources, adapted specifically for the case when the basic facilities are destroyed," Panteleyev noted.

At the same time, according to him, heating support points and "Invincibility Points" have been set up in each district of Kyiv, which will be operational. The capital also has 80 modular and mobile boiler rooms.

He added that 700 generators have already been installed for the water and heating systems, of which the water supply has 27 MW of backup power. Another approximately 40 MW will be provided by special power plants.

Panteleev added that the city has already completed a third of the work on the construction of special high-power power plants designed specifically for the water supply system.

"We planned these measures, we understood the risks, accordingly, funds were provided, projects were developed, which are now being implemented. A third of the work has already been completed, about 40 MW of capacity — namely the power plants that will provide this capacity — are under implementation. The appropriate equipment has been ordered, which is manufactured, in particular, abroad, because the equipment is technologically quite serious," said Panteleyev.

He also emphasized that there are 155 pump rooms in the city, which are assigned to crews with generators — they will start them in the absence of power.

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