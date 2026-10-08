Ukrainian delegation leaves for talks in the US. Zelensky names main topics of two-day meetings

The Ukrainian negotiating team will meet with representatives of the US President — Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff — on Friday, October 9.

President Volodymyr Zelensky told reporters about this.

The delegation will be represented by the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service Rustem Umerov, the head of the Presidentʼs Office Kyrylo Budanov and his first deputy Serhiy Kyslytsia, and the head of the “Servant of the People” faction Davyd Arakhamia.

The meetings in the US will last two days in total. They will be joined by representatives from Europe. Details of the talks are expected on Monday, October 12.

Zelensky noted that the main topics of meetings with the Americans and Europeans will be strengthening air defense and bringing financial assistance to Ukraine.

"We communicate not only with European partners, where there are already good results, but so far they are insufficient, but also with Asian countries," the president added.

He noted that Ukraine and the United States are currently discussing all initiatives for a ceasefire at sea and in the energy sector. But the details have not yet been disclosed. According to Zelensky, he has spoken with the American side three times in the past three days.

Separately, the president said that he has information about economic agreements between the United States and Russia, but is not ready to publicly discuss the details.