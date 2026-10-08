Metro service suspended in Kyiv due to voltage drop (UPD)

On the evening of October 8, train traffic and escalators in the Kyiv metro were suspended. The reason was a drop in voltage from external power centers.

This was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA).

UPD at 19:30: Trains have resumed operation on all metro lines. They run at increased intervals: the red and green lines — 10 minutes, the blue one — 5 minutes.

In addition, some public transport in the capital was suspended due to the voltage drop. To transport passengers, the Borshchagovskaya high-speed tram line was duplicated by buses.

At 6:50 PM, DTEK reported that there was an emergency power outage in Kyiv due to a Russian attack. Schedules are out of order again.

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