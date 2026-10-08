In Britain, a military sailor was accused of trying to transfer secret data to Russia via the darknet

In the UK, 24-year-old Royal Navy serviceman Teddy Young was accused of trying to pass classified information about the countryʼs defense and intelligence to Russia.

Sky News writes about this.

According to the prosecution, Young, who had served in the intelligence unit of the British Navy since April 2024, had a high level of security clearance. He accessed and stored protected defense and intelligence materials for further transfer to a “foreign power”.

In particular, he allegedly wrote a message in Russian with secret data and tried to contact representatives of the Russian authorities through the darknet.

The soldier is also accused of violating service rules by copying classified information to his personal email. According to the investigation, the possible offenses lasted from November 26, 2024, to May 21, 2025.

In May 2025, Young was already detained in Hampshire. After that, his access to classified information was suspended, and the military man himself was suspended from service.

Young appeared in court in London on Thursday, October 8. He neither admitted nor denied his guilt. The next hearing is scheduled for October 16, until which time the man will remain in custody.

London police said the case involved “very serious allegations” against a serving member of the military. The Royal Navy confirmed that one of its servicemen had been charged with offences under the National Security Act, but declined to comment further.