Britain imposes new sanctions against 38 Russian oil companies, tankers and military suppliers

Britain has imposed new sanctions on 38 Russian oil companies, tankers and military suppliers that sell components for missiles and drones.

This was reported by the British government.

Two Russian oil companies — “Zarubezhneft” and “INK Capital” — were hit by the restrictions. Britain also added 12 more oil tankers from the shadow fleet to the sanctions list.

Another 17 companies and individuals were sanctioned for supplying Russia with goods for weapons production, including machine tools, electronics, and components for missiles and drones.

Separately, sanctions were imposed on three crypto exchanges and two payment platforms that Russia may have used to circumvent financial restrictions. Some of them are linked to the A7 network, which the Kremlin uses to circumvent sanctions against the Russian financial sector.