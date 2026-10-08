Reuters: US and Russia discuss returning Russian gas to Europe via “Nord Stream”

Representatives of the United States and Russia are discussing the possibility of attracting an American investor to the “Nord Stream” gas pipelines, which were used by Russia to supply gas to Germany before the full-scale invasion.

This was told to Reuters by five sources familiar with the situation.

The talks are being led by US Presidentʼs special envoy Jared Kushner and Vladimir Putinʼs adviser Kirill Dmitriev. Kushner, who is trying to help end the war in Ukraine, sees economic cooperation as one way to create conditions for peace. The idea is that American investors could profit from Russian gas supplies to Europe after the war ends.

At the same time, the White House said that any deals should be concluded with the participation of the American International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) and the US Treasury Department and be beneficial to American companies and taxpayers. An American official, with whom journalists spoke, believes that the conclusion of such a deal in the medium term is unlikely.

Currently, the resumption of Nord Stream is facing serious obstacles. The pipelines are under US and EU sanctions, so launching them now would be illegal. Germany opposes the resumption of Russian gas supplies. The countryʼs Ministry of Economic Affairs and Energy said that Nord Stream and Russian gas are under sanctions, and Germany has already found alternative sources of supply.

Until 2022, Germany received more than half of all gas from Russia through “Nord Stream”. After Moscow reduced supplies, the pipelines were stopped, and in September 2022 they were damaged by underwater explosions.

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