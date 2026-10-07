Baku denied that former German intelligence chief August Gunning, suspected of espionage, had contact with an Azerbaijani agent

The Azerbaijan Media and Broadcasting Council has denied information that former German intelligence chief August Gunning, suspected of espionage and treason, was in contact with an Azerbaijani agent.

Reuters writes about this.

The day before, the German magazine Der Spiegel wrote that the investigation was checking information about Gunningʼs cooperation with an agent from Azerbaijan — the suspect allegedly prepared an analytical report for the countryʼs intelligence.

Baku stated that this information is baseless and the purpose of this disinformation is to harm relations between Azerbaijan and Germany.

Yesterday it became known that the police detained the former head of the German Federal Intelligence Service (BND) Gunning and another former employee of the agency, Manfred D.

According to the investigation, 5 years after his dismissal from BND, Gunning agreed with a current employee of the agency Manfred D. on cooperation. The latter was supposed to pass on valuable intelligence data to Gunning in exchange for money.

According to investigators, Gunning used this information for his own needs — he prepared an analytical report for foreign intelligence and transmitted data on the political situation. The second defendant Manfred D. is suspected of aiding and abetting, attempted treason, and espionage.

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