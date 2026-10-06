The European Commission has adopted a package of changes to the rules to prepare the EU for the accession of new countries. This includes Ukraine

The European Commission College has presented a plan (pre-enlargement policy reviews) that includes, among other things, faster decision-making in the accession process of new countries, new safeguards against rollbacks from reforms, and the gradual integration of candidates into certain EU policies and sectors.

This is necessary to prepare the EU for the accession of new countries, including Ukraine.

The details of the package were presented by European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos after a meeting of the College of European Commissioners on October 6 in Strasbourg, a Babel correspondent reports.

What the changes entail: